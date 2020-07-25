Local Matters

July 25, 2020 - 2:09pm

Video: Dave's Ice Cream hosting summer concert series

posted by Howard B. Owens in Dave's Ice Cream, news, video, batavia, music, arts, entertainment.
In the age of COVID, when many indoor activities are curtailed and we're supposed to keep our distance outside, Debra Webster decided she could use the park-like area behind her business, Dave's Ice Cream, on West Main Street, as a place to give people something to do.

This week, she kicked off a summer concert series featuring Austin Wahl, a guitar performance student at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester.

Webster plans free concerts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights during the summer.

