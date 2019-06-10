June 10, 2019 - 5:14pm
Video: David Bellavia discusses the fight that led to his nomination for the Medal of Honor
posted by Howard B. Owens in David Bellavia, news, batavia.
The Department of Defense today released this video of Batavia resident David Bellavia discussion the fight with insurgents in Fallujah that led to his nomination for a Medal of Honor, which he will receive in a White House ceremony on June 25.
There is also an Army web page available about Bellavia and the award.
