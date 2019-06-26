Local Matters

June 26, 2019 - 6:55pm

Video: David Bellavia inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon

posted by Howard B. Owens in David Bellavia, Medal of Honor, news.

 

David Bellavia, the 43-year-old Batavia resident who yesterday received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump in a ceremony at the White House, today was inducted to the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.

This video is an edited version of a video of the ceremony produced by Department of Defense to provide the highlights of the induction and Bellavia's induction speech.

To view the full DoD recording of the ceremony, click here.

