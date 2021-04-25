April 25, 2021 - 2:10pm
Video: Earth Day cleanup projects in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ellicott Trail, DeWitt Recreation Area, batavia, video, Earth Day.
Video Sponsor
Volunteers turned out in droves yesterday for two big Earth-Day-related cleanups of public spaces in Batavia.
First was an effort to pickup litter along the Ellicott Trail. Also, County Parks officials hosted an Earth Day event at DeWitt Recreation Area that included not just a cleanup but Scouts involved in projects and games and information booths about taking care of our planet.
Comments