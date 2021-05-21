Video: Empire Hemp's grand opening and ribbon cutting

Video Sponsor

Empire Hemp, which has operated a CDB processing facility in Batavia off of Swan Street for two years, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at its new retail store at 204 E. Main St., Batavia.

The store sells a variety of products containing CDB extracted from locally grown cannabis.

Owners Chris VanDusen and Shelly Wolanske said they don't know yet whether they will get into the business of processing and/or selling recreational marijuana, now that it's legal in New York. They're waiting to see what requirements and guidelines are issued by the state before deciding.

The video also includes a tour of their production facility.