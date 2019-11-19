Video: End of the 20-hour standoff on Liberty Street

Video Sponsor

At 8:42 a.m., after barricading himself in his apartment for 20 hours while SWAT teams swarmed around his residence, a Batavia man was finally coaxed out of his dwelling by a detective who managed to gain his trust over the course of the ordeal.

The resident, whose name has not yet been released, was gently escorted by Det. Kevin Czora and a plainclothes state trooper to a waiting ambulance five houses down the block, just north of Cherry Street.

Assistant Chief Todd Crossett said the man is facing criminal charges and his name and the exact nature of the charges will be released later today.

The Batavian captured exclusive video of the subject being escorted from the house and down Liberty Street.