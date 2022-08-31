Video: Family ready to move into Habitat home on Clifton Avenue

Video Sponsor

For Fallon Walenski, her new house on Clifton Avenue on Batavia isn't just home, it's a dream come true -- a place she can eventually pay off and leave to her children, a place where her children can play in a yard and have rooms of their own.

Walenski helped volunteers with Habitat for Humanity build the house from the ground up and on Monday, she got to cut the ribbon to celebrate her venture into home ownership.