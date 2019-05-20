Local Matters

May 20, 2019 - 11:14pm

Video: Farm-to-Pint event at Eli Fish

posted by Howard B. Owens in Eli Fish Brewing, batavia, Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association.

 

Eli Fish Brewing in Downtown Batavia hosted a Farm-to-Pint "Tap Takeover" on behalf of the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association on Sunday.

By chance and circumstance, I've been spending a lot of time at Eli Fish recently, and it was a Sunday, so I thought I'd have a little fun with the video.  I shot the video entirely hand-held (no stabilizer or tripod), with a 50-year-old 50mm lens, so only manual focus, using a shotgun mic I'd never used before.  It was, indeed, fun experimentation and practice. And it was a fun event.

For brewers here to check out this video, you might also like to see Episode #2 of Batavia's Best Businesses, Eli Fish Brewing.

 

