Video: 'Field of Thanks' opening ceremony at St. James Episcopal Church

Dozens of flags in a "Field of Thanks," honoring those who served our community during the pandemic as well as military veterans, has been installed in front of the St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia.

On Sunday, there was an opening ceremony for the field of flags, which will be on display and open to self-guided tours until June 13 at 5 p.m., when there will be a closing ceremony.

Each flag is accompanied by a plaque depicting the story of an essential worker, law enforcement officer, other first responders, and armed forces members.

Visitors during those hours will also be able to stop by a staffed information table where a map will help them find familiar names of locals from World War I through the present.

Net proceeds will be divided between two nonprofits: WNY Heroes and Meals on Wheels.