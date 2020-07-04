July 4, 2020 - 12:43pm
VIDEO: Fireworks at The Ridge NY in Le Roy
posted by Howard B. Owens in fireworks, 4th of July, news, video, frostridge, The Ridge NY.
The Ridge NY in Le Roy hosted a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Weekend. It is the only professional fireworks display in the county this year.
Happy Fourth of July! Here is a video of most of the show for your Independence Day celebration.
For those who tried to watch the livestream last night: Sorry, it just didn't work. There wasn't enough available bandwidth at the campground.