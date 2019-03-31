Video: First responders honor Nicholas J. Bender at memorial service

A funeral service was held today at the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel for Nicholas John Bender, a resident of Corfu and a corrections officer in the Genesee County Jail.

Bender died at age 39 on March 27 and was honored today by his colleagues in the Sheriff's Office and first responders from throughout the region. The video presents that portion of the service.

Click here for his full obituary.