Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2019 - 7:57pm

Video: First responders honor Nicholas J. Bender at memorial service

posted by Howard B. Owens in corfu.

A funeral service was held today at the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel for Nicholas John Bender, a resident of Corfu and a corrections officer in the Genesee County Jail.

Bender died at age 39 on March 27 and was honored today by his colleagues in the Sheriff's Office and first responders from throughout the region.  The video presents that portion of the service.

Click here for his full obituary.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button