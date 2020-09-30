Video: Following report of 'serious injury' accident, driver fine, taken into custody

Video Sponsor

The initial call for an accident on Fotch Road in Stafford indicated a driver was unconscious and not breathing but shortly after first-responders arrived, the man was awake and alert.

By that time, Mercy Flight was already on the ground.

The driver, the sole occupant of the pickup truck, did not require further medical attention.

After medics finished with him by the side of his vehicle, sitting on its wheels in a field of soybeans, the driver accompanied a deputy back to the roadway and upon riching the shoulder he told the deputy, "I don't even know where I am."

Following a field sobriety test, the driver was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to release a report later tonight or in the morning with further information.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: In the accident report, the driver is identified as James M. Caccamise, 31, of Byron. he was driving a 1999 GMC pickup owned by Phyllis J. Caccamise. According to the report, Caccamise was northbound on Fotoch Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck a road sign before heading over an embankment. Charges are pending an investigation and the results of a blood test but the report indicated deputies believe Caccamise was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic. The accident was investigated by Deputy Eric Andre.