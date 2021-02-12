February 12, 2021 - 6:28pm
Video: Freezing for a Reason at Batavia Middle School
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, Special Olympics, video.
Video Sponsor
The annual Polar Plunge at Lake Ontario was canceled this year due to the pandemic but staff at Batavia Media School didn't want to see Special Olympics lose out on such a vital part of its annual fundraising campaign, so they came together, at the prompting of Eric and Krista Knapp, who organized everything, today for their own polar plunge with the help of City Fire and Batavia PD.
Comments