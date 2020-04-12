April 12, 2020 - 1:05pm
Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing for April 12, 2020
posted by Howard B. Owens in Andrew Cuomo, news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
- Issues Executive Order Expanding Eligibility for More Individuals to Conduct Antibody Tests
- Governor Joins NGA Chair Maryland Governor Hogan in a Bipartisan Effort Calling for $500 Billion in Aid to States; Reiterates Call for the Federal Government to Repeal SALT
- Governor Returned Ventilators to Pathways Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna; Thanks Facility for Generous Contribution in Fight Against COVID-19
- Confirms 8,236 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 188,694; New Cases in 44 Counties
- Governor Cuomo: "We need to be smart in the way we reopen. What does smart mean? It means a coordinated approach, a regional approach, and a safe approach. Nobody wants to pick between a public health strategy and an economic strategy. As Governor of this state, I'm not going to pick one over the other. ... The last thing we want to see is an uptick in that infection rate and an uptick in those numbers that we worked so hard to bring down."
- Cuomo: "We'll also do an executive order today which directs employers to provide essential workers with a cloth or surgical face mask to their employees when they are interacting with the public. They should provide those masks cost-free."
- Cuomo: "We have to also expand testing. ... There aren't a tremendously large number of people with anti-bodies, which is good news because we kept down the infection rate. But that is an important test and we have to get that test to scale and this executive order will help do that."
- Cuomo: "When things are at their worst is when you will see the good, the bad, and the ugly. out of the blue a phone call came where a nursing home in upstate New York said we understand downstate may need ventilators. We want to let them borrow 35 ventilators. Unsolicited they just called and offered the 35 ventilators. we're going to find our way through this because there is an inherent goodness in people that will surprise you and they will rise to the occasion."