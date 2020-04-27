Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing for April 27, 2020

Press release:

State is expanding antibody testing survey to test FDNY and NYPD officers, health care workers and transit workers.

State is opening five new drive-through testing facilities in Monroe, Erie, Broome, Niagara and Oneida counties.

Temporary medical centers at the Javits Center, Westchester County Center, SUNY Old Westbury and SUNY Stonybrook will be put on hold for the fall flu season.

State is providing $25 million for food banks and providers most impacted by COVID-19.

Announces nourish New York initiative to purchase food and products from Upstate farms and direct it to food banks across the state.

Two million bottles of NYS clean hand sanitizer have been distributed across all 62 counties.

Confirms 3,951 additional coronavirus cases in New York State -- bringing statewide total to 291,996; new sases in 43 counties.

Governor Cuomo: "Know what you are doing before you do it. Those are words to live by...We want to un-pause. May 15 is when the pause regulations expire statewide...But you have to be smart about it. We all have to be smart about it. As we said there is no light switch where you flip a switch and everybody goes back to doing what they are doing.

"We have to take these circumstances into consideration. We have to learn the lessons, we have to move forward and we have to be smart because if you are not smart you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was."

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced the results of phase two of the state's antibody testing survey. The preliminary results show 14.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies. The preliminary results of phase one of the state's antibody testing survey released on April 23rd showed 13.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies.