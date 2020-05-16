Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing for May 16, 2020

Briefing.

Gov. Cuomo announced that harness racing at Batavia Downs can resume without fans on June 1.

Press release:

Westchester and Suffolk counties are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care.

Calls on U.S. Senate to pass Coronavirus Relief Bill

Confirms 2,419 additional coronavirus cases in New York State -- bringing statewide total to 348,232; new cases in 52 counties.

Governor Cuomo: "What can you do, or what economic activity is willing to reopen without a crowd, right? They're talking about this in terms of sports. You're going to have baseball without a crowd but it can still be televised -- great. If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great. We can do that in this state with horseracing tracks, and we're going to do that. There will be guidelines for the actual participants, but no crowds, no fans. But for the industry itself, for the televised viewers, that can still work. That is also true with Watkins Glen, that can operate and there's a big viewership for Watkins Glen."

Cuomo: "Let's put the politics aside. If there's ever a moment in this government, in this country, where it's not about politics, this is the moment. For Senators to be talking about 'I'm not going to bail out blue states because the blue states have more coronavirus cases', shame on you. Shame on you to look at the death toll in this nation and say 'I want to count how many people passed away by their political party and I'm more interested in states where Republicans live than where Democrats live'. We're not Democrats and Republicans, we are Americans. That's what comes first and in a time of crisis we've always been Americans."

Earlier today, Cuomo announced horseracing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1st. The state will issue guidance on how they can open safely reopen in the coming week.