Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing for May 20, 2020

Press release:

Continues Partnership with Ready Responders to Expand Testing from 8 to 40 Public Housing Sites Across NYC

State is Partnering with SOMOS to Establish 28 Additional Testing Sites at Churches and Community-Based Providers in Predominately Minority Neighborhoods; Total of 72 Faith-Based Testing Sites in Partnership with Northwell Health & SOMOS

Directs All Local Governments to Expand Testing in Low-Income Communities and Develop Outreach Programs

Religious Gatherings of No More Than 10 People and Drive-In and Parking Lot Services Will Be Allowed Statewide Beginning Thursday, May 21st

State is Convening Interfaith Advisory Council to Discuss Proposals to Safely Bring Back Religious Services

Announces Finalists for Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest; New Yorkers Can Vote Through Memorial Day at WearAMask.ny.gov

Confirms 1,525 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 354,370; New Cases in 42 Counties

Governor Cuomo: "So be smart. Let's use the numbers, let's research. Where are people who are infected? Where are new cases coming from? Where is the spread continuing? Low-income communities, communities of color. They tend to be high Latino, high African American population. And we are seeing that pattern continue in zip codes, lower-income, predominantly minority."

Cuomo: "It seems like a simple thing, wearing a mask, and it's apparently so simple that people think it's of no consequence. It happens to be of tremendous consequence. It is amazing how effective that mask actually is. Don't take my word for it, I am not a doctor, I am not a public health expert. Again, look at the facts."

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the results of the state's antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color show 27 percent of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 19.9 percent of New York City's overall population. The data was collected from approximately 8,000 individuals and shows high positive rates and continued high community spread in these low-income communities.

To address these continued high infection rates in low-income and minority communities, Governor Cuomo announced the state is continuing its partnership with Ready Responders to expand testing from eight to 40 public housing developments across New York City. The state is also partnering with SOMOS to establish 28 additional testing sites at churches and community-based providers in predominately minority communities, for a total of 72 faith-based testing sites in the state in partnership with Northwell Health and SOMOS. The state will also work to stop community spread in these neighborhoods by increasing PPE availability, providing hand sanitizer, enforcing social distancing and expanding public health and education in these communities.

Governor Cuomo also directed all local governments to expand testing in low-income communities and develop outreach programs to help address the disparities in these communities.

The Governor also announced that beginning Thursday, May 21st, religious gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed statewide where strict social distancing measures are enforced and all participants wear masks. Additionally, drive-in and parking lot services will also be allowed beginning Thursday.

The Governor also announced the state is convening an Interfaith Advisory Council to discuss proposals to safely bring back religious services. A list of the members of the Interfaith Advisory Council is available here.

The Governor also announced the five finalists for the Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest, which was launched by the Governor on May 5th and is being overseen by his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, asked New Yorkers to create and share a video explaining why New Yorkers should wear a mask in public. Over the past two weeks, the state collected more than 600 submissions from New Yorkers across the state. New Yorkers can vote for the winning ad until Monday May 25th at WearAMask.ny.gov. The winning ad will be announced on Tuesday, May 26th, and that ad will be used as a public service announcement.