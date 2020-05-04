VIDEO: Gov. Cuomo provides details on region-by-region reopening of New York

Press release:

State will monitor four core factors to determine if a region can reopen: number of new infections, health care capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and contact tracing capacity.

Outlines new safety precautions each business must put in place upon reopening.

More than one million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

New York's National Guard has made nearly 300,000 testing kits to collect samples.

Announces special enrollment through the marketplace will remain open through June 15, 2020.

Confirms 2,538 additional coronavirus cases in New York State -- bringing statewide total to 318,953; new cases in 45 counties.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today outlined additional guidelines for when regions can reopen.

The state will monitor four core factors to determine if a region can reopen:

New Infections: Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a three-day rolling average. In regions with few COVID cases, the region cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or five new deaths on a three-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day. Health Care Capacity: Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled. Diagnostic Testing Capacity: Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold. Contact Tracing Capacity: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The state is currently building an army of contact tracers with Mayor Bloomberg to meet the needs of each region statewide.

Governor Cuomo also outlined which industries and businesses can open in each phase of the state's reopening plan. Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread.

Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.

The Governor also outlined new safety precautions that each business must put in place upon reopening to help lower the risk of spreading the virus. Businesses will be required to:

Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace;

Enact social distancing protocols;

Restrict nonessential travel for employees;

Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others;

Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards;

Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace;

Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases; and

Develop liability processes.

The Governor also announced that more than one million New Yorkers have already been tested for COVID-19 to date.

The Governor also announced New York's National Guard has made nearly 300,000 testing kits to collect samples, 60,000 of which are being sent to labs and hospitals across New York State.

The Governor also announced the special enrollment period through the NY State of Health Health Plan Marketplace will remain open through June 15, 2020.

"While we continue to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we can begin to focus on reopening, but we have to be careful and use the information we've learned so we don't erase the strides we've already made," Governor Cuomo said. "Reopening is not going to happen statewide all at once -- New York has diverse regions and those regions have different circumstances, so rather than wait for the whole state to be ready to reopen we are going to analyze the situation on a regional basis.

"We will measure whether a region can reopen based on four factors -- the number of new infections, health care capacity, diagnostic testing and contact tracing -- and we will continue to monitor these factors throughout the reopening process to prevent a second wave of the virus and protect the health and safety New Yorkers."