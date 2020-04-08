April 8, 2020 - 4:33pm
Video: Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing for April 8, 2020
posted by Howard B. Owens in Andrew Cuomo, covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Flags Will Remain Lowered While New York is on PAUSE
- Kosciuszko Bridge, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Spire of One World Trade Center and LaGuardia Airport Parking Garages Will Be Lit Blue on Thursday, April 9th as Part of the #LightItBlue Campaign
- Announces SUNY Albany President Havidan Rodriguez Will Work with State Department of Health and Northwell Health to Conduct More COVID-19 Data Research and Increase Testing in Minority Communities
- Directs State Department of Labor to Make $600 in Additional Weekly Unemployment Benefits Available to All New Yorkers -- Extends Period Covered by Unemployment Benefits for Another 13 Weeks, for Total of 39 Weeks
- Governor Will Issue Executive Order to Ensure New Yorkers Can Vote Absentee in the June 23rd Primary Elections
- 2,400 Brand New BiPAP Machines Donated to the State by Mercury Medical, Flown to New York from Florida for Free by JetBlue and Transported on the Ground by Southern Glazer's
- Announces Delta, JetBlue, and United are Offering Free Travel to New York for COVID-19 Medical Workers
- State Has Distributed Over One Million Free Bottles of NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer Across All 62 Counties
- Confirms 10,453 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 149,316; New Cases in 52 Counties
- Governor Cuomo: "It's not a time to get complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than we've been doing. Remember what happened in Italy when the entire health care system became overrun. So we have to remain diligent, we have to remain disciplined going forward. There's no doubt that we are now bending the curve and there's no doubt that we can't stop doing what we're doing."