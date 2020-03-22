Video: Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing for March 22, 2020

Related press release:

Announces FEMA Will Erect Federal Hospitals within Javits Center - Four 250-Bed Fully-Equipped and Fully-Staffed Facilities

Announces State Has Leased 600-Bed Capacity Nursing Home Facility in Brooklyn to Convert into Temporary Hospital

Calls on Federal Government to Immediately Implement Defense Production Act — Nationalize Medical Supply Chain

Calls on Federal Government to Prioritize Sending Stimulus Funding to Individuals, State and Local Governments and Businesses - Taxpayers Must Share in Success of Corporations

Acquires 70,000 Doses of Hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of Zithromax and 750,000 Doses of Chloroquine to Implement Drug Trials - Trials Will Start Tuesday

Urges FDA to Immediately Approve Serological Testing for COVID-19 Antibodies

Announces Department of Health Emergency Order for All Hospitals to Come Up with a Plan to Expand Capacity by a Minimum of 50 Percent with a Goal of 100 Percent

Cancels All Elective, Non-Critical Surgeries - Effective Wednesday, March 25th

Directs New York City to Come Up with a Plan for Review Within 24 Hours to Address Lack of Adherence to Social Distancing Protocols

Confirms 4,812 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 15,168; New Cases in 31 Counties

Governor Cuomo: "I'm requesting today from the federal government that the Army Corps immediately proceed to erect temporary hospitals. I went out yesterday - I surveyed the sites. There are several good options that give us regional coverage. An Army Corps temporary hospital at Stony Brook, which is on Long Island, Westbury, which is on Long Island, Westchester, where we have that terrible cluster, which is thank goodness reducing, and the Javits Center which is a very large convention center in New York, and New York City, which is where we have the highest number of cases. I met with the Army Corps. They've reviewed these sites. I approve it. I approve it on behalf of the State of New York, and now we just have to get it done and get it done quickly."

Cuomo: "The Defense Production Act, where the federal government has the legal authority to say to companies you must produce this now. It is invoking a federal law. It is mandatory that those private companies do something. But I think it is appropriate. If I had the power, I would do it in New York State because the situation is that critical. I think the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that is going to make a difference between life and death."

Cuomo: "We need the product[s] now. We have cries from hospitals around the state. I have spoken to other governors across the country. They have the same situation. They need these materials now and only the federal government can make that happen. So I believe the federal government should immediately utilize the Defense Production Act. Implement it immediately, let's get those medical supplies running and let's get that moving as quickly as possible."

Cuomo: "America is America because we overcome adversity and challenges. That's how we were born. That's what we've done all our life. We overcome challenges and this is a period of challenge for this generation. And that's what has always made America great and that's what going to make this generation great. I believe that to the bottom of my soul. We will overcome this and America will be the greater for it. And my hope is that New York is going to lead the way forward."

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo accepted the recommendation of the Army Corps of Engineers for four temporary hospital sites in New York State in an effort to address imminent capacity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor visited the four sites - the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, and locations at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center — yesterday, and New York State is ready for the Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction immediately. Hospitals at the SUNY campus sites will be constructed indoors with outdoor tent support and the dormitories on the campuses will be used for healthcare staff to stay while working at the sites.