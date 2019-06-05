Local Matters

June 5, 2019 - 11:06pm

Video: Habitat for Humanity dedicates remodeled home on East Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Habitat for Humanity, video.

 

Habitat for Humanity, with new homeowner Lisa Paul-Kahn and her daughter Zahara, dedicated their 22nd home project in Genesee County, this time on East Main Street, Batavia, in a house donated by Susan Blackburn and Bill Baskin in the memory of a former employee, Jayson Dersham, who died in an automobile accident in February 2017.

