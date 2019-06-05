June 5, 2019 - 11:06pm
Video: Habitat for Humanity dedicates remodeled home on East Main Street, Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Habitat for Humanity, video.
Video Sponsor
Habitat for Humanity, with new homeowner Lisa Paul-Kahn and her daughter Zahara, dedicated their 22nd home project in Genesee County, this time on East Main Street, Batavia, in a house donated by Susan Blackburn and Bill Baskin in the memory of a former employee, Jayson Dersham, who died in an automobile accident in February 2017.
Recent comments