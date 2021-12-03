Video: Health and Humanitarian Award presented to Bill Hayes

Video Sponsor

The 36th Health and Humanitarian Award of Genesee County was presented today to Bill Hayes, owner of Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning in Batavia.

The award presented by The Jerome Foundation recognizes volunteer men and women of Genesee County who have helped promote the emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being of the area’s residents.

In naming Bill Hayes for this year’s award, The Jerome Foundation recognized more than thirty years of volunteer service and community involvement by Hayes. He has been a supporter of multiple charitable causes in our community including Habitat for Humanity, BEA, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Notre Dame High School, St. Joseph School, YMCA, YWCA, All Babies Cherished, Batavia Lions Club, Northgate Free Methodist Church, among others.