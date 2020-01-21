January 21, 2020 - 5:18pm
Video: How to work with a police dog with Deputy Chris Erion and K-9 Frankie
posted by Howard B. Owens
This is, we hope, the first in a series of videos we're calling "Local Knowledge." We're looking for other people in the community to feature who have something to teach, a how-to video, of a specific task or skill. If you think you have something to teach, email [email protected]
In this video, Deputy Chris Erion gives an overview of how to work with a police dog, starring K-9 "Frankie."