Video: Interview with Rep. Chris Collins in first local public appearance since indictment

Rep. Chris Collins, NY-27, has not made an announced public appearance in Genesee County since he was indicted on federal insider trading charges in August so we have not been given an opportunity to ask him about those charges. On the day he was arrested he called a press conference but then refused to take any questions.

Today we asked him about the charges. He declined to address the charges.

We also asked him about his plans for the 2020 campaign. He said his decision to run is contingent on the status of the federal case and will be made in consultation with his family.

Collins did deny, during the interview, that he hasn't made a public appearance in Genesee County since August but all of the examples he gave were of private events and gatherings.

Collins was in town for the annual Congressional Art Competition awards announcement at Genesee Community College. We will have further coverage of that event later (perhaps not until tomorrow since I had to go out and cover a fire and still haven't started putting production on that video).