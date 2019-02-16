Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 16, 2019 - 9:48pm

Video: Life, Liberty and Freedom rally in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, Genesee County SCOPE.

 

Video Sponsor

 

For three years, Genesee County SCOPE has held a rally in Batavia to call attention to the erosion of personal rights in New York and this year they held their rally in front of City Hall, called the "Life, Liberty and Freedom" rally and invited those concerned about a broad range of rights being eroded in New York, if not the rest of America, including the right to life, gun-possession rights, high taxes, freedom of religion and freedom of the press.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button