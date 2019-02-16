Video: Life, Liberty and Freedom rally in Batavia

Video Sponsor

For three years, Genesee County SCOPE has held a rally in Batavia to call attention to the erosion of personal rights in New York and this year they held their rally in front of City Hall, called the "Life, Liberty and Freedom" rally and invited those concerned about a broad range of rights being eroded in New York, if not the rest of America, including the right to life, gun-possession rights, high taxes, freedom of religion and freedom of the press.