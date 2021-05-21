Video: Live music returning to Genesee County

Video Sponsor

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, more and more local venues are hiring, once again, musicians to perform live for patrons.

Thursday, the Sky Cats performed an outdoor show at Dave's Ice Cream.

VENUE OWNERS: If you are scheduling live music, send the time, date, location, and name of the music act to [email protected] and we'll include the date on our calendar. If we get enough participation, we'll post upcoming shows on a weekly basis on Thursdays.