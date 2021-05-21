Local Matters

May 21, 2021 - 6:08pm

Video: Live music returning to Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in Dave's Ice Cream, music, entertainment, batavia, news.
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, more and more local venues are hiring, once again, musicians to perform live for patrons.

Thursday, the Sky Cats performed an outdoor show at Dave's Ice Cream.

VENUE OWNERS: If you are scheduling live music, send the time, date, location, and name of the music act to [email protected] and we'll include the date on our calendar. If we get enough participation, we'll post upcoming shows on a weekly basis on Thursdays.

