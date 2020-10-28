Local Matters

October 28, 2020 - 9:52am

Video: Local company creates interactive ping-pong game

posted by Howard B. Owens in TapGlo, business, Bethany, video.
Tom Stringham, an entrepreneur based in Bethany, inspired by a trip to Burning Man, imagined a new way to play ping-pong: Instead of trying to get the ball past an opponent, a player would instead use touch and finesse to strategically land the ball on colored squares, trying to blackout an opponents squares before the opponent did the same to the player.

The game is called TapGlo and it's manufactured in Bethany. The pandemic has slowed down sales but not Stringham's enthusiasm for the game.

