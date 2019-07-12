Local Matters

July 12, 2019 - 10:42am

Video: Mama Chavez Taqueria opens in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Mama Chavez Taqueria, Le Roy, video, restaurants.
Mama Chavez Taqueria opens today in Le Roy. Owner Maria Chavez and her sons held a ribbon-cutting and an open house for invited guests yesterday.  This is an authentic -- very authentic -- Mexican restaurant.  

Chavez has been cooking Mexican food, using recipes handed down through her family, for her children and family friends for 30 years. It's always been her dream to open a restaurant.  

The restaurant is located at 7 Mill St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

