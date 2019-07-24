Local Matters

July 24, 2019 - 12:10am

Video: Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia receives the Key to the City in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, David Bellavia, Medal of Honor, video.
In a short ceremony at City Hall, Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia received the Key to the City from Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski.

Following the ceremony, Bellavia met and spoke with every single person who came to the ceremony and stayed for the chance to meet him, shake his hand, take a selfie, and even hold his Medal of Honor.

Following the event, Bellavia participated in a short press conference inside City Hall. That video is below.

