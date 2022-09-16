Local Matters

September 16, 2022 - 9:00am

Video: Meet and Greet with Sen. George Borrello

posted by Howard B. Owens in video, news, George Borrello, 57th State Senate District.
State Sen. George Borello is a small business owner from Chautauqua County. He has represented the 57th State Senate district for three years.  In 2023, the 57th District will include Genesee County.  On Wednesday, Charles Men's Shop hosted a meet and greet for Borello and he spoke for a few minutes with The Batavian.

