September 16, 2022 - 9:00am
Video: Meet and Greet with Sen. George Borrello
State Sen. George Borello is a small business owner from Chautauqua County. He has represented the 57th State Senate district for three years. In 2023, the 57th District will include Genesee County. On Wednesday, Charles Men's Shop hosted a meet and greet for Borello and he spoke for a few minutes with The Batavian.
