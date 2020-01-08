January 8, 2020 - 10:06am
Video: Meet Kim Smith, candidate for the 61st State Senate District
posted by Howard B. Owens in Kim Smith, 61st senate district, batavia, news, video.
Kim Smith is a candidate for the 61st State Senate District. Yesterday she stopped in Batavia at the Richmond Memorial Library as part of what she calls a "listening tour," a chance for her to hear from residents of the district about what is important to them. This video is a quick introduction to the candidate.
