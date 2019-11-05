Local Matters

November 5, 2019 - 10:53am

Video: New book tells the tale of 10 murders in Genesee County and the executions that followed

posted by Howard B. Owens in video, news, rob thompson, swinging in the rain, books, crime.
Local Author Rob Thompson, whose 16 books include "Linden Murders: Solved," has a new book out on the 10 murder committed in Genesee County and the men who committed them and were eventually executed (seven hung in Genesee County).

The book, "Swinging in the Rain," will soon be available at the Holland Land Office Museum, at book signings Thompson attends, and on Amazon.

