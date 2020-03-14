Video: New K-9 'Rayzor' expected to be ready for patrol in June

Video Sponsor

Sheriff William Sheron introduced the department's new police dog, "Rayzor," and his handler, Deputy James Stack, at the Genesee County Jail yesterday.

Stack and Rayzor begin training on Monday and should be ready for road patrol in June.

Rayzor is named after Ray Thompson, a corrections officer who died while on duty in 2002. He is the brother of retired deputy, and former K-9 handler, Brian Thompson.