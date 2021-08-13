Video: Nortons host grand opening for craft business in Alexander

Video Sponsor

Fran and Bobbi Norton celebrated the grand opening of their craft business on their property on Gilhooly Road in Alexander on Wednesday.

The couple started in the woodworking business many years ago building various wood products and then added Amish-made goods to their inventory. They've sold their goods at the former Norton Enterprise showroom in Batavia as well at events in the area such as the WNY Steam Show, AppleUmpkin, and Attica Furniture Days. After Bobbi's retirement from Batavia City Schools, they decided to open a retail store attached to their workshop behind their house at 4309 Gilhooly Road, Alexander.