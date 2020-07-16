July 16, 2020 - 3:37pm
VIdeo: Official opening and ribbon cutting of the Ellicott Trail in Batavia
batavia
People have been using the Ellicott Trail -- especially since COVID-19 hit -- for months but yesterday was the official opening of the 9.7-mile bike and walking route that snakes through the city and down from Williams Park to Seven Springs Road.
The project cost $1.7 million, mostly funded by grants, with the city and town picking up 10 percent of the cost.