Video Sponsor

Friend and family drove their cars down North Lyon Street in Batavia on Saturday evening in a show of support for Sterling Stroman.

Stroman has been fighting cancer for six years now but is losing that fight. He has been on hospice at home. A caretaker says Stroman is declining.

The parade, with more than 50 cars, was a surprise for Stroman, a 20-year employee of GCASA.