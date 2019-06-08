Local Matters

June 8, 2019 - 6:00pm

Video: Pembroke HS DWI Drill

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, pembroke hs, dwi, fire services, video.
Volunteers from fire departments in Pembroke, Indian Falls, East Pembroke, Darien, and Corfu, along with personnel from the Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office, C.B. Beach Mortuary, Mercy EMS, and Mercy Flight, conducted a DWI drill Friday afternoon for the benefit of seniors from Pembroke High School in advance tonight's prom.

