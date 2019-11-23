Local Matters

November 23, 2019 - 2:24am

Video: Preview of Sunday's concert by the Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee valley wind ensemble, music, arts, entertainment, video.
Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will hold its Fall Concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Pembroke High School. It is located at 8750 Alleghany Road, Pembroke.

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

Admission: $10 -- Adults; $8 -- Senior (55+) & Veteran; $5 -- Student (with ID); Free -- Children 5 years old & under; $25 -- Family Deal for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four children.

Featured Works

  • "Scootin’ on Hardrock" -- David Holsinger
  • Selections from "The Sound of Music" -- Rodgers & Hammerstein
  • Selections from "American Overture" -- Joseph Willcox Jenkins

Conductor(s): Martin Allen -- Guest Conductor -- Grand Island High School; Philip J. Briatico -- conductor & founder of the GVWE

