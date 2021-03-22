Video: Protesters picket VA over visitor restrictions
A small group of protesters gathered outside the VA Medical Center grounds in Batavia this morning to express their objections to ongoing visitor restrictions put in place to prevent the spread in the hospital of COVID-19.
Initially, the protesters were on the VA grounds and they were asked to leave. Later, after this video was shot, a caller reported to dispatch that they were blocking traffic, but when a Batavia police officer arrived he said they were not blocking traffic.
Here is a statement from a spokesman for the VA:
VAWNYHS is re-establishing scheduled visitations based upon recently revised Veteran Health Affairs and CDC guidelines for Community Living Centers.
Families of nursing home Veterans at the Batavia Community Living Center are being contacted to schedule visits with their loved ones during which two family members will be able to visit a patient at a time. In special circumstances, up to six family members may visit a veteran resident if deemed clinically appropriate. Visits need to be scheduled with staff and no drop-in visitations will be allowed.
We fully understand the family members' desire to physically reconnect with their loved ones in the Community Living Center after a year of virtual visits via telephone and FaceTime conversations. The VA will continue to safeguard our beloved veterans and work closely with families to have a coordinated, safe experience for the veteran and family members.
