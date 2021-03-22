Video: Protesters picket VA over visitor restrictions

Video Sponsor

A small group of protesters gathered outside the VA Medical Center grounds in Batavia this morning to express their objections to ongoing visitor restrictions put in place to prevent the spread in the hospital of COVID-19.

Initially, the protesters were on the VA grounds and they were asked to leave. Later, after this video was shot, a caller reported to dispatch that they were blocking traffic, but when a Batavia police officer arrived he said they were not blocking traffic.

Here is a statement from a spokesman for the VA: