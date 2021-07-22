Video: Racing fans flock back to Batavia Downs for 2021 opening

Press release:

Batavia Downs welcomed a large crowd of live fans back to the track on Wednesday (July 21) as they opened their 2021 live racing season and the New York Sire Stakes were in town to put on the show.

Thirteen 2-year-old filly trotters went postward in two divisions for a total of $101,700 in purses and the two best of this group remained perfect lifetime.

In the first $51,300 seven-horse division, the undefeated Bomb Hugger (Chapter Seven-Stylemaker) ran her streak to three consecutive wins after tripping-out the entire mile.

Iluvmymiumiu’s (Andrew McCarthy) took control off the pylons while Bomb Hugger (Anthony Macdonald) left from mid-pack and tucked second at the pegs. After cutting fractions of :28.4, :59 and 1:28.3, Pioneer AS (Jim Morrill Jr.) made her way to second on the outside and then drew even with the leader.

However, coming off the last turn Pioneer AS broke, giving Bomb Hugger a clear lane to the outside. Macdonald pulled the filly and she responded willingly. Bomb Hugger trotted quickly by Iluvmymiumiu’s and drew clear by 1-½ lengths at the line in 1:58.2.

Bomb Hugger ($5.40) is now two-for-two in NYSS action. The filly is owned by Thestable Bomb Hugger Group and is trained by Ryan Swift.

A group of six lined up for $50,400 in the second round and Gertrude (Devious Man-Ophelia) became the second filly of the night to remain unbeaten.

Following the pattern of the first division, the rail sitter Seven On The Rocks (John Stark Jr.) left hard while the heavily favored Gertrude (Andy Miller) darted from post five and dropped in the garden spot. While the race proceeded in single file fashion through somewhat pedestrian quarters of :30.2, 1:01.1 and 1:31.1, Seven On The Rocks looked strong heading into the last turn.

But Gertrude had other ideas when Miller tipped her off the pylons. Gertrude got almost even with Seven On The Rocks at the top of the stretch but couldn’t quite get by the stubborn leader. The two battled heartily to the beam where Gertrude finally got a slight advantage and won by a ¼ length in 1:59.3, with a swift :28.2 final panel.

Now two-for-two lifetime, Gertrude ($3.10) is owned by the Andy Miller Stable and is trained by Julie Miller.

It was Miller Time at Batavia Downs on Wednesday as Andy Miller led all drivers with three wins on the card while wife Julie Miller led all trainers by sending two from her stable to the Purple Haze Winner’s Circle.

There were also three $15,000 Excel A divisions also contested and they were won by Adjure Hanover (Chapter Seven-Anonyme Hanover 1:59.4, $2.70), New Year’s Eve (Credit Winner-Sweetest Zete 2:03.2, $10.60) and Soundsofsilence AS (Conway Hall-Shutupandholdon AS 2:00.3, $16.20).

Racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Saturday (July 24) with post time at 6 p.m. Free full card past performance forms can be downloaded for all live race dates at bataviadownsgaming.com or on the Batavia Downs Facebook page.