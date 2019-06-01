Local Matters

June 1, 2019 - 6:42pm

Video: Recalling Michael Paladino

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, video.

Today we spoke with neighbors of Michael Paladino, Jr., and a childhood friend who stopped by his apartment on Ross Street in her grief over learning the news of Paladino's death.

Paladino, 43, was stabbed to death last night while coming to the aid of a woman who was allegedly being attacked by Quinton  Edmonds.

Edmonds has been charged with murder.

Previously: Batavia man killed while trying to assist woman being attacked on Ross Street

 

