Video: Recalling Michael Paladino

Today we spoke with neighbors of Michael Paladino, Jr., and a childhood friend who stopped by his apartment on Ross Street in her grief over learning the news of Paladino's death.

Paladino, 43, was stabbed to death last night while coming to the aid of a woman who was allegedly being attacked by Quinton Edmonds.

Edmonds has been charged with murder.

