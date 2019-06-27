Local Matters

June 27, 2019 - 1:06pm

Video: Rep. Chris Collins' floor speech honoring David Bellavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in David Bellavia, news, Medal of Honor, chris collins, NY-27.
On Monday, Rep. Chris Collins gave a short floor speech in the U.S. House of Representatives recognizing and honoring David Bellavia on receiving the Medal of Honor. The Batavian asked for and received a video copy of the speech to share with our readers.

Also, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who once represented our area in Congress and knows David as a result, issued the following statement on Twitter

All of New York is proud of the courageous actions of WNY native Staff Sgt. David Bellavia while under fire.

 

His actions saved lives and his Medal of Honor is well deserved.

