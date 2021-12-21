Video: Ribbon cutting for VivIFY Hydration Lounge and Medispa in Batavia

Video Sponsor

Today, VivIFY Hydration Lounge & Medispa hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 413 East Main Street, Batavia.

The spa offers intervenous hydration along with the administration of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients appropriate to the client's needs. The IV process enables the body to absorb 100 percent of the nutrients, a result not possible through pill-based supplements.

Infusion options include increased immunity, athletic recovery, a cure for a hangover, a metabolism boost, migraine relief, and hunger suppression.

Appointments can be made by calling (585) 494-7411.