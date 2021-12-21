Local Matters

December 21, 2021 - 6:13pm

Video: Ribbon cutting for VivIFY Hydration Lounge and Medispa in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in VivIFY Hydration Lounge and Medispa, video, batavia, business.
Today, VivIFY Hydration Lounge & Medispa hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 413 East Main Street, Batavia.

The spa offers intervenous hydration along with the administration of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients appropriate to the client's needs.  The IV process enables the body to absorb 100 percent of the nutrients, a result not possible through pill-based supplements.

Infusion options include increased immunity, athletic recovery, a cure for a hangover, a metabolism boost, migraine relief, and hunger suppression. 

Appointments can be made by calling (585) 494-7411.

