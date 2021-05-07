Video: Rotary Club-backed kayak project celebrated at DeWitt

Video Sponsor

Members of the Batavia Rotary Club along with officials from the county and city were on hand today at Dewitt Recreation Area for a ribbon-cutting at a new dock/kayak boat launch on the pond.

The refurbished dock is the result of grants and donations put together by the Rotary Club in cooperation with the Batavia Youth Bureau and the County Youth Bureau. The project includes ten kayaks that will be available for youth bureau programs.

The dock and fishing pier is also open to the general public and is ADA compliant.