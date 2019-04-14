Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 14, 2019 - 3:24pm

Video: Rubik's Cube competition in East Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in Rubik's Cube Competition, pembroke.
Video Sponsor

One hundred people, mostly teenagers, were at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Hall in East Pembroke on Saturday for a Rubik's Cube competition.

This is the second year Eli Fox and his parents hosted the competition in Genesee County.  Families came from Canada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and of course from throughout Western New York to participate in the competition, which is the only one like it in the region.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button