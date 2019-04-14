April 14, 2019 - 3:24pm
Video: Rubik's Cube competition in East Pembroke
posted by Howard B. Owens in Rubik's Cube Competition, pembroke.
Video Sponsor
One hundred people, mostly teenagers, were at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Hall in East Pembroke on Saturday for a Rubik's Cube competition.
This is the second year Eli Fox and his parents hosted the competition in Genesee County. Families came from Canada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and of course from throughout Western New York to participate in the competition, which is the only one like it in the region.
Recent comments