Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 29, 2019 - 11:18am

Video: RV extrication training in Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, byron.
Video Sponsor

Eight volunteer fire companies gathered at Southwoods RV Resort in Byron on Saturday morning to participate in a series of RV extrication training exercises. The purpose of the training is to help medics get patients out of mobile homes and trailers when there's been some sort of medical emergency.

To volunteer in your community, visit ReadyGenesee.com.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button