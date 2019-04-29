April 29, 2019 - 11:18am
Video: RV extrication training in Byron
posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, byron.
Eight volunteer fire companies gathered at Southwoods RV Resort in Byron on Saturday morning to participate in a series of RV extrication training exercises. The purpose of the training is to help medics get patients out of mobile homes and trailers when there's been some sort of medical emergency.
