Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 7, 2019 - 1:08am

Video: Smokin' Eagle's Battle of the Bands starts 2019 season with $3K donation to Golisano

posted by Howard B. Owens in battle of the bands, Smokin' Eagle BBQ and Brew, Le Roy, video.
Video Sponsor

Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew kicked off its 2019 Battle of the Bands on Thursday night with two acts taking the stage and a check presentation to Golisano Children's Hospital for $3,100.

This season's goal: $5,000.

The line up for the remainder of the summer series:

  • June 20: MoodPill and Deep Blue
  • July 18: Pentanol and The John Payton Project 
  • July 25: Midnight Cruisers and Ice Cream Social
  • Aug. 1: Element 36 and Johnny 9 & The Scream
  • Aug. 15: Stupid November and 585 Shindig

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button