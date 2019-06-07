June 7, 2019 - 1:08am
Video: Smokin' Eagle's Battle of the Bands starts 2019 season with $3K donation to Golisano
Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew kicked off its 2019 Battle of the Bands on Thursday night with two acts taking the stage and a check presentation to Golisano Children's Hospital for $3,100.
This season's goal: $5,000.
The line up for the remainder of the summer series:
- June 20: MoodPill and Deep Blue
- July 18: Pentanol and The John Payton Project
- July 25: Midnight Cruisers and Ice Cream Social
- Aug. 1: Element 36 and Johnny 9 & The Scream
- Aug. 15: Stupid November and 585 Shindig
