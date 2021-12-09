Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 9, 2021 - 7:00am

Video: The Christmas Lights of Batavia 2021

posted by Howard B. Owens in Christmas, video, batavia.
Video Sponsor
December 9, 2021 - 11:04am
David Reilly
David Reilly's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 days 1 hour ago
Joined: Sep 2 2018 - 4:51pm

Nice job on the Christmas lights tour Howard. The only thing that could have made it better was some Brian Setzer Christmas music. Oh- and some snow.
I wrote about my memories of this in my story “ Better Watch Out, Better Not Cry”. We would ride around town in my dad’s ‘50s Pontiac and take a family vote for the best lights.

Top
December 9, 2021 - 11:09am
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 19 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Setzer would be great but cost-prohibitive. :)

Thanks.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button