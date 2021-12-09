December 9, 2021 - 7:00am
Video: The Christmas Lights of Batavia 2021
December 9, 2021 - 11:04am#1
Nice job on the Christmas lights tour Howard. The only thing that could have made it better was some Brian Setzer Christmas music. Oh- and some snow.
I wrote about my memories of this in my story “ Better Watch Out, Better Not Cry”. We would ride around town in my dad’s ‘50s Pontiac and take a family vote for the best lights.
December 9, 2021 - 11:09am#2
Setzer would be great but cost-prohibitive. :)
Thanks.
