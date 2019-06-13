Local Matters

June 13, 2019 - 2:50pm

Video: The first Batavian to receive the Medal of Honor

posted by Howard B. Owens in Charles F. Rand, Medal of Honor, civil war.
David Bellavia will not become on June 25 the first Batavia resident to receive the Medal of Honor. That distinction goes to Charles Franklin Rand, who is also considered the first volunteer to sign up to fight in the Civil War.

In this video, Ryan Duffy, director of the Holland Land Office Museum, tells us about Rand.

