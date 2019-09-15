Video: The Night of Champions at Batavia Downs

Video Sponsor

Records fell and more than 3,500 race fans enjoyed a perfect night for racing at Batavia Downs on Saturday night for the Sire Stakes Night of Champions, the most important harness racing event in New York for 2019.

Local and state race officials said Batavia Downs became the perfect host for this event, the first time its been held in Western New York, because of all the upgrades to the facility, including the addition of a hotel, over the past couple of years.